RM27m collected for Tabung Harapan as of Sunday morning, finance minister says

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng receives a mock cheque for Tabung Harapan Malaysia at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya May 31, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

GEORGE TOWN, June 3 ― Tabung Harapan Malaysia, as of 9.30am today, collected RM27 million, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim said the latest total collection of the Tabung Harapan Malaysia, which is a community funding initiative launched by Malaysians to help the government pay off debt, would be known by 3pm today.

He said this when receiving contributions for the fund at the Penang chief minister’s office at Tun Abdul Razak Complex (Komtar) here today, that was also attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

At the event, Lim received contributions from Ewein Berhad which contributed RM1 million, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (RM1 million) and another RM1 million from tycoon Tan Sri Tan Kok Ping.

Meanwhile, Chow said since the establishment of the Tabung Harapan Malaysia on May 30, various parties in the state began to respond well and asked about the fund.

“Two days ago we received RM50,000 contribution from an association here and today we have received RM3 million,” he said.

Previously, the Penang state government decided to cut 10 per cent of the chief minister’s and 10 Exco members’ salary to be channelled to the Tabung Harapan Malaysia. ― Bernama