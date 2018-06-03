Post polls, DAP’s Rara seeks warmer ties with Felda farmers

Despite her attempts to endear herself to Felda settlers before the elections, Syefura said support from the farmers group was low on polling day. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, June 3 ― Despite receiving lukewarm support from Felda settlers during GE14, Ketari assemblyman Syefura Othman promised that she will not ignore them in the next five years.

In an interview with Astro Awani aired “live” this afternoon, the rookie representative from the DAP said she “lost badly” in Felda areas despite emerging from the polls with a 3,710-vote majority.

Popularly called Rara, she believes the Felda tide in the Pahang state seat didn’t come in due to Barisan Nasional’s negative portrayals of her party and the Pakatan Harapan coalition ahead of the May 9 general election.

Despite her attempts to endear herself to Felda settlers before the elections, she said support from the farmers group was low on polling day.

“One shop owner said that his shop would close if Pakatan won the election. They were so scared of us, and that could be why we lost there,” she said on TV.

But Syefura, who is also the DAP women’s assistant secretary, said she won’t snub this sector of her constituents.

“In the next five years, I have a duty to make sure that Felda settlers have a clear understanding of how we want to help them.

“I will not avoid them. Conversely, I want to get closer to them and understand their needs,” she said.

Pahang is one of three states that didn’t fall to PH in the historic electoral upset on May 9, but Syefura expressed confidence the federal government will continue to provide for Felda settlers there.

Ketari is one of the four state seats under the Bentong parliamentary seat, which was won by DAP’s Wong Tack.

During the interview, Syefura also discussed some of PH’s ideas for the development of Bentong, highlighting the importance of the area’s nature-based tourism.

She said it was vital to create new and interesting activities for visitors in Bentong, noting that these activities had largely stagnated over the years.

“People only come for breakfast and lunch, before going back because there are no activities,” she said.

“Places like Janda Baik are very interesting but nothing new has come up besides resorts.”

Syefura suggested that the federal government improve the basic infrastructure of the area.

“If the roads and streetlights are bad, people will feel that even the basic (amenities) are not good. They won’t be interested to visit,” she noted.

“There are many things the federal government can do. Improving the infrastructure must be a priority.”