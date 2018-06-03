Home minister denies approval given to bring in Bangladeshi workers

Muhyiddin said the ministry would not compromise with any party found to be abusing the system to bring in foreign workers. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 ― Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin has denied claims on social media that he had met with an individual allegedly involved in a syndicate to bring in foreign workers from Bangladesh.

“I wish to clarify that I have never known the individual. There have been no discussions between myself and the individual regarding the entry of Bangladeshi workers into Malaysia,” he stated in a post on his Facebook page today.

On allegations that the ministry had granted permission to the individual to bring in 80,000 foreign workers to Malaysia just a few days prior to the 14th General Election, he said he had asked its secretary-general to brief him on the matter.

Even if such an approval did exist, he has instructed for it to be put on hold.

Muhyiddin said the ministry would not compromise with any party found to be abusing the system to bring in foreign workers.

Any act that violated the law and undermined national interest would be dealt with sternly, he added. ― Bernama