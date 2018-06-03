Patriot urges probe into leaked Armed Forces Council papers

Zulkifli (right) was yesterday reported as receiving clearance to become the new Chief of Defence. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 ― The National Patriots Association (Patriot) today urged the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) to fully investigate the report on the possible appointment of senior military officers, saying it might have breached the confidentiality of Armed Forces Council (AFC) papers.

Its president, Brig Gen (R) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said this was because the document, which also stated the possible appointment of former Army Chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin as the new Chief of Defence, had yet to be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V for his consent.

“This is a serious breach of confidentiality of AFC papers and Patriot urges Mindef to fully investigate this incident.

“If breaches of confidential APC papers could be breached, other secret defence papers could be breached too and fall into the hands of unauthorised individual,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a local English daily reported that the AFC has approved Zulkifli's appointment as the 20th CDF, replacing General Tan Sri Raja Affandi Raja Mohamed, effective June 20.

A full promotion list of senior Armed Forces officers had also gone viral. ― Bernama