Pahang residents cite green concerns to shelve ECRL, says DAP rep Rara

IPOH, June 3 ― Already under heavy government scrutiny, the RM60 billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project touted as a “game changer” by the previous Najib administration appears to be rejected by the very locals it was to benefit.

First time Ketari assemblyman Syefura Othman said her constituents were fearful that the rail project that would run right across Pahang would have a devastating environmental impact, particularly in the loss of the state’s green cover.

In a televised interview with Astro Awani that was aired live this afternoon, the DAP representative better known by her nickname Rara said heavy rains last week had caused mudslides in Ketari, after land was cleared to build passages for the ECRL project.

“There was no control and no one ensured that the processes in this project were going well. These issues must be prioritised.

“We are not against a project that benefits the people, but we must ensure that everything is done properly, not only for the people but also for nature,” she said in the 2pm interview.

Syefura admitted that the ECRL could benefit the people living in the rural east coast of peninsular Malaysia, but noted that the project’s affordability needed to be considered as well.

“If there is only the ECRL and the surrounding areas are not developed, that won’t be enough to can give job opportunities to the people,” she said.

The mega rail project is currently under government review with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir reportedly saying that it involved a “strange” contract that compels Malaysia to finance its construction by taking a loan from China while also hiring contractors from the communist country,

He also said his government intends to review and renegotiate the terms of the project with the various Chinese parties.

In her interview, Syefura also said environmental protection in Ketari was among her priorities.

She highlighted large-scale logging activities that were ongoing near the Janda Baik area, adding that this could potentially damage the tourist attraction’s natural beauty.

“People come to Janda Baik for its clear and clean water. If there is too much logging in the area, the water will be dirty and people won’t come.

“We don’t want excessive logging in the area to the point that it destroys the environment. If we don’t take care of Janda Baik, people will stop coming there,” she said.

Pahang’s central location with its mountains, jungles, lakes and sea has long been a popular tourist draw. In recent years, the state has been leaning towards more eco-tourism activities.