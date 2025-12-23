LONDON, Dec 23 — A British man accused of drugging and raping his former wife over a 13-year period appeared at a UK court on Tuesday, with prosecutors saying he faces multiple serious sexual offence charges alongside five other men.

Philip Young, 49, spoke only to confirm his name and personal details when he appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, west of London, and was remanded in custody.

According to AFP, Young has been charged with 56 offences, including rape, administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower, voyeurism, and possession of indecent images of children and extreme images.

Prosecutors said the alleged offences involved his former wife, Joanne Young, 48, who has waived her legal right to anonymity, and were said to have taken place between 2010 and 2023.

Young was not required to enter any pleas and is scheduled to appear next at Swindon Crown Court on Jan 23.

Five other men aged between 31 and 61 have also been charged in connection with the same alleged victim, with offences including rape, sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching during the same period.

They were due to appear before the court later on Tuesday.

“This is a significant update in what is a complex and extensive investigation,” Wiltshire Police Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith said, adding that the complainant had been supported by specially trained officers throughout the process. — AFP