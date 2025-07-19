WARSAW, July 19 — Polish services were investigating an air traffic management system outage, the Interior Ministry spokesman said today.

“Officers of the Internal Security Agency are collecting information on this matter, analysing it, and verifying it for potential sabotage,” he added.

Warsaw’s main airport had earlier reported disruptions to aircraft takeoffs, according to state news agency PAP, but later said planes were departing.

“Takeoff and landing operations at Chopin Airport have been fully restored and are now proceeding without disruptions,” Chopin Airport in Warsaw wrote on X. — AFP