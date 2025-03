ANKARA, March 23 — Turkish prosecutors have asked a court to jail Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and four of his aides pending trial on terrorism and corruption charges, Imamoglu’s office said.

Imamoglu, a key opposition figure and potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on Wednesday. He has denied the charges, calling them “unimaginable accusations and slanders.”

The court is expected to rule on Imamoglu’s detention early on Sunday. — Reuters