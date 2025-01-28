MIAMI, Jan 27 — US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Chinese startup DeepSeek’s technology should act as spur for American companies and said it was good that companies in China have come up with a cheaper, faster method of artificial intelligence.

”The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win,” Trump said in Florida.

“I view that as a positive because you’ll be doing that too, so you won’t be spending as much, and you’ll get the same result, hopefully,” he said.

Trump said Chinese leaders had told him the United States had the most brilliant scientists in the world, and he indicated that if Chinese industry could come up with cheaper AI technology, U.S. companies would follow.

”We always have the ideas. We’re always first. So I would say that’s a positive that could be very much a positive development. So instead of spending billions and billions, you’ll spend less, and you’ll come up with, hopefully, the same solution,” Trump said. — Reuters