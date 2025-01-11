CCTV footage of Thai man’s fall to death sparks investigations into border town building alleged by ex-PM Thaksin to be Cambodian scammer HQ

BANGKOK, JAN 11 — Thai authorities have teamed up with their Cambodian counterparts to crack down on call centre gangs following the death of a man who fell from a building in one of the busiest border crossings between both countries and believed to be a key hub for scammers.

The man, identified as Alongkorn Deeying from Kanchanaburi province, was captured on CCTV falling from the 14th floor of an 18-storey building in Poipet, near Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province on January 7, The Bangkok Post reported today.

“We have to wait for official reports from agencies working with their counterparts in the neighbouring country,” Trairong Phiwpan, chief of Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, was quoted as saying.

He said initial checks did show that the man was wanted for arrest and it is unclear what role Alongkorn had in the building, which is reportedly linked to a call centre scam and online gambling operations.

“There is information suggesting some suspects with arrest warrants for public fraud are working in a nearby building.

“These individuals are associated with call centre gangs and online gambling networks,” Trairong was quoted as saying.

The 18-storey building is reportedly near a 25-storey building that was previously identified by former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra as the base for a call centre scam gang run by a Chinese criminal boss known only as Xiao Ma.

According to the Thai newspaper, the same gang had conned former Thai beauty queen Charlotte Austin out of four million baht.

The Bangkok Post claimed recent investigations confirmed the link, and cited unnamed police sources saying that the two buildings serve as key centres for online gambling, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, with several Thai nationals tricked into scam work in the area.

Alongkorn’s death has raised suspicions that he may have been overwhelmed by the pressures of working in the scam operation, which has been a subject of ongoing investigations.

