TOKYO, Nov 11 — The head of a Japanese opposition party in talks on cooperation with the ruling coalition apologised today for an extra-marital affair ahead of a parliament vote to decide the prime minister.

“I apologise for causing such a disturbance. As for what was reported this morning, it is broadly accurate,” said Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), referring to a tabloid report. — AFP