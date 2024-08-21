KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Canada’s Conservative Party has faced significant backlash after it released a nationalist-themed campaign video that controversially featured scenes from countries outside of Canada.

The video, titled “Canada. Our Home,” was deleted shortly after the criticism surfaced but not before it had garnered widespread attention online.

According to The Guardian, the video, which had been posted to X on Saturday, featured Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre delivering a patriotic speech. However, viewers quickly noticed that several of the visuals used in the video, which were meant to depict Canada, were stock footage from various other countries, including Ukraine, Italy, and the United States.

Some notable discrepancies included a “Canadian dad” driving in the suburbs, which was filmed in North Dakota, US; “Canadian-built” homes were under construction in Slovenia; and a university student “late for class” was recorded at an institution in Ukraine.

According to the report, the most contentious aspect of the video involved footage of Russian fighter jets, which Poilievre described as being on a “training mission in the sky, getting ready to defend our home and native land.”

However, a spokesperson for Canada’s defence minister pointed out that the planes in question were Russian Su-17 and Su-27 jets, not Canadian aircraft.

“Shockingly, Mr Poilievre’s dream for Canada includes Russian fighter jets flying over our glorious Prairies on a ‘training mission’,” Daniel Minden, the spokesperson, remarked in a statement on Monday.

In response to the growing wave of criticism, the Conservative Party swiftly removed the video.

“Mistakes happen, as you can see here,” Conservative Party spokeswoman Sarah Fischer was quoted confirming the video’s deletion.

The New Democratic Party (NDP) also weighed in on the controversy, with deputy ethics critic Charlie Angus expressing strong disapproval of the misleading visuals.

“I’m calling on Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to clearly and publicly commit to ending the use of phony, fake, manufactured digital content to support his campaign and denounce any external efforts to do the same,” Angus reportedly said in a statement.

“I love Canada. I want the next election to be run in Canada, for Canada.”

Despite the video being removed, clips of it continue to circulate online, preserved by users eager to discuss the implications of the party’s missteps ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested federal election.

The Guardian reported that users were quick to compile and share the various foreign clips used in the video.