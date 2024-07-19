MADRID, July 19 — All airports in Spain are experiencing “disruptions” from an IT outage that has hit several companies worldwide today, the airport operator Aena said.

“Because of an IT system incident, disruptions are occurring in Aena’s systems and at airport networks in Spain that could cause delays,” the operator said on X.

“This global technical incident is mainly affecting passenger reservations and information,” the company added, saying some operations are continuing thanks to “manual systems”.

“We continue to work with all affected parties to repair this as soon as possible,” it said.

The Spanish state owns 51 per cent of Aena, the world’s largest airport operator in terms of passengers served, with more than 60 airports including 46 in Spain.

The outage comes at the height of the summer tourist season for Spain, the world’s second-largest tourist destination, after France. — AFP