AMSTERDAM, July 19 — Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest hubs, is being affected by a global cyber outage, a spokesperson said today.

“The outage has an impact on flights flying from and to Schiphol,” he said, adding that it was not yet clear how many flights were affected.

Belgian media said Brussels airport was affected as well.

“It concerns a malfunction of the Microsoft Azure system, which many airlines use to check in baggage,” Brussels Airport told Belgian broadcaster VRT, adding it is now using an alternative software programme but that this might result in slightly longer queues at check-in.

When contacted by Reuters US software firm Crowdstrike in a recorded phone message today said it was aware of reports of crashes of Microsoft’s Windows operating system relating to its Falcon sensor.

There was no information to suggest the outage was a cyber security incident, the office of Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator Michelle McGuinness said in a post on X. — Reuters