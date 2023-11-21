CAIRO, Nov 21 — Talks underway between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel are about a temporary truce for arranging entry of aid into the Gaza Strip and a hostages-prisoners swap deal, Hamas official Izzat el Reshiq told al Jazeera TV today.

“The expected agreement will include the release of Israeli women and children hostages in exchange for release of Palestinian children and women in the occupation’s prisons,” he added.

The details of the truce will be announced by Qatari officials, el Reshiq said. — Reuters

