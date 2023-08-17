MADRID, Aug 17 — Spain’s lower house of parliament today elected Socialist Francina Armengol as its speaker with the backing of other parties whose votes will be needed to form a Socialist-led coalition government.Armengol’s candidacy received 178 votes in favour, out of 350 lawmakers, garnering crucial support from the seven lawmakers of pro-Catalan independence party Junts per Catalunya. — Reuters
