ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Aug 5 ― Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was found guilty of graft today and sentenced to three years in jail, state TV said, in a case involving gifts he received while premier.

“Judge Humayun Dilawar announced that involvement in corrupt practices has been proven,” Pakistan TV said.

Khan was not present for the hearing at the Islamabad High Court, and the judge ordered his arrest.

Khan is facing over 150 cases brought against him since being ousted in April last year ― charges he says are politically motivated.

Khan’s legal team said they would be filing an immediate appeal.

“It’s important to mention there was no chance given to present witnesses, neither was time allotted to round up arguments,” a member of the team said. ― AFP