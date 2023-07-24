MADRID, July 23 — Spain’s right and far-right “were beaten” in Sunday’s early general election, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said after almost all the votes had been counted.

“The backward-looking bloc that wanted to roll back all the progress we made over the past four years has failed,” he said after near-final results showed the conservative Popular Party (PP) and far-right Vox fell short of a majority in parliament.

“The regressive block made up of the Popular Party and Vox were beaten,” he added from the balcony of his party’s headquarters in Madrid.

“There are many more who want Spain to keep advancing than those who want to step backwards.” — AFP