BELGRADE, July 20— Dozens of people were injured during a severe thunderstorm in Serbia and one woman died in Bosnia late yesterday, hours after the storm ripped through neighboring Slovenia and Croatia.

In Sremska Mitrovica, in Serbia's northern province of Vojvodina, two people were seriously injured and around 40 others were also wounded by flying debris and falling branches, local authorities said.

A woman died in Bosnia's district of Brcko, where dozens of people also sought medical attention. Early today, a severe storm also hit Bosnia's capital Sarajevo.

In Serbia's capital Belgrade, hurricane-force wind toppled a crane in a construction site. Dozens of cars were crushed by falling trees and branches, the country’s department for emergencies said in a statement.

Across the country, the statement said a total of 500 rescuers with 203 vehicles had been deployed to evacuate people and remove damage from the so-called supercell storm, which brings hurricane-force winds, hail and rain.

Yesterday, three people were killed in the same thunderstorm that first hit Slovenia and Croatia, and later moved across Serbia and Bosnia. — Reuters