BEIJING, July 17 — China’s weather authorities today issued the first red warning alert this year for flash floods in areas including southwestern Guangxi region, state media CCTV reported.

It is expected that from 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) on July 17 to 8:00 p.m. on July 18, the possibility of flash floods is high in some areas including the southern part of Guangxi, CCTV reported. — Reuters