Yonhap: South Korea, US and Japan to form group to share information about North Korea missiles
North Korea has been aggressively launching missiles despite criticism. — AFP
Follow us on Instagram, subscribe to our Telegram channel and browser alerts for the latest news you need to know.
Tuesday, 09 May 2023 4:52 PM MYT
SEOUL, May 9 — South Korea, the United States and Japan will soon establish a group dedicated to sharing information about North Korea’s missiles, news agency Yonhap reported today, citing South Korea’s presidential office. — Reuters