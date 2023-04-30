MANILA, April 30 — Four people are missing after a dive yacht with 32 people sank in the waters off Tubattaha in Palawan province this morning, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Commodore Armando Balilo said the yacht, M/Y Dream Keeper, sank before 7am local time Sunday (2300 GMT on Saturday). He said the boat left Cebu Thursday afternoon and arrived in Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park last night.

Balilo said the yacht was carrying 32 people, including 15 crew, 12 passengers, and five divemasters, adding that 28 people have been saved while four are missing, reported Xinhua.

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park is a marine protected area and world-renowned scuba diving site. It is home to more than 1,200 marine species, including sea grasses, algae, corals, sharks, rays, fishes, sea turtles, seabirds, and marine mammals. — Bernama-XInhua