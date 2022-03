Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says whatever agreement signed must guarantee the country's security. ― Reuters pic

LVIV, March 16 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said today that peace negotiations must lead to a fair deal for Ukraine that includes reliable security guarantees that protect it from future threats.

“We can and must fight today, now. We can and must defend our state, our life, our Ukrainian life. We can and must negotiate a just but fair peace for Ukraine, real security guarantees that will work,” he said in a video address. — Reuters