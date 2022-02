Over the past two weeks, cases of Covid-19 have more than doubled in. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Feb 15 — A new wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving towards the east of Europe, the World Health Organisation said today, urging authorities to improve vaccination and other measures.

Over the past two weeks, cases of Covid-19 have more than doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, WHO’s Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement. — Reuters