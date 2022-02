Fears have risen a Russian invasions is iminent. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 — Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby today said he cannot confirm reports that Russia plans to invade Ukraine on Wednesday.

“I’m not in a position to confirm those reports,” Kirby said during an interview on Fox News Sunday, adding that the United States believes that a “major military action could happen any day now.” — Reuters