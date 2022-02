African countries still have relatively low vaccination rates. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 3 — The World Health Organisation said today it was worried that the Covid-19 vaccination rate on the continent would drop because the Omicron variant was being seen as causing less severe disease.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti also told a media briefing that Africa has reported fewer Covid-19 infections than expected because the continent was not as interconnected and the population was relatively young. — Reuters