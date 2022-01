Israel soldiers stand near a Merkava IV battle tank parked in a military post near the Syria border in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights January 24, 2022. — AFP pic

DAMASCUS, Jan 31 — Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, state media said early on Monday, citing a military source.

The source was quoted as saying that the interception resulted in some material damage.

The Israeli military declined comment. — Reuters