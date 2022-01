It is unlikely that France will implement a fourth Covid-19 jab. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Jan 26 — The French vaccine strategy council (COSV) told the French government giving people a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose would not bring significant advantages, French newspaper Le Monde reported today.

“The data available at the moment does not urge for putting in place a second booster jab”, the paper cited COSV as saying.— Reuters