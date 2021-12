A Palestinian medical worker vaccinates a Palestinian man against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip December 12, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GAZA, Dec 26 —The Palestinian health ministry said today it had identified the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the Gaza Strip.

The carrier is a Gaza resident who was infected within the coastal territory, ministry official Majdi Dhair told a news conference.

Gaza, with a population of 2.2 million people, has registered 189,837 Covid-19 cases and 1,691 deaths. — Reuters