German parties pledge higher minimum wage, apartment-building in memo

The Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats said tackling the coroanvirus pandemic would be one of the first important tasks of the coalition.. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERLIN, Nov 24 — The German parties that are set to announce a deal to form a coalition led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz today said they had agreed on a €12 (RM56.6) minimum wage and to build 400,000 apartments a year, according to a document seen by Reuters.

In talking points distributed to party officials, the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats also said tackling the coroanvirus pandemic would be one of the first important tasks of the coalition.

“We are in politics to create a society based on respect,” they wrote. “A minimum wage of €12 means a pay rise for around 10 million people.” — Reuters