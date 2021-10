Facebook faced an outage nearly six-hour yesterday. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 5 ― Facebook Inc today cited faulty configuration changes on its routers as the root cause of the nearly six-hour outage that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centres caused issues that interrupted this communication,” Facebook said in a blog post. ― Reuters