The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 25,769 new cases in the last 24 hours. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, Oct 3 — Russia reported 890 coronavirus-related deaths today, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 25,769 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 4,294 in Moscow, an increase from a day earlier. — Reuters