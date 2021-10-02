Global Covid-19 deaths hit five million as Delta variant sweeps the world

More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 2 — Worldwide deaths related to Covid-19 surpassed 5 million yesterday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant causes a surge in fatalities, mainly among the unvaccinated.

It took almost over a year for the Covid-19 death toll to hit 2.5 million, while the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in 236 days, according to a Reuters analysis. More than half of all global deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.

Globally an average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily over the last week, accounting for five deaths every minute. — Reuters