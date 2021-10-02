French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, US September 23, 2021. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Oct 2 ― French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken on October 5, in which the two will aim to work on restoring confidence between the two countries, said a statement from Le Drian’s office.

Diplomatic relations between the United States and France hit a low point last month, after Australia cancelled a previous US$40 billion (RM123 billion) French-designed submarine deal, to build instead at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology.

In retaliation, France briefly withdrew its ambassador to the United States, although the ambassador has since returned to Washington DC.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron have also held talks since that row over the nuclear submarine deal broke out, and have pledged to begin "in-depth consultations" on the two countries’ relations. ― Reuters