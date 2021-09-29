German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone

The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out on the phones. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Sept 29 — Germany’s federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China’s Xiaomi Corp, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters today.

The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out.

Lithanua’s state cybersecurity body said last week that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as “Free Tibet”, “Long live Taiwan independence” or “democracy movement”. — Reuters