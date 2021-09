Restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants will be eased in phases, Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga said. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 28 — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said today his government had decided to lift the coronavirus state of emergency in all regions at the end of the month amid a steady decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

Restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants will be eased in phases, Suga said. — Reuters