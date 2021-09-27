Ukraine pushes back against Kremlin warning on ‘red lines’ over Nato

KYIV, Sept 27 — Ukraine today hit back after a Kremlin warning that Nato’s expansion into Ukraine crossed a red line for Russia, saying it was master of its own decisions on security matters.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the remarks in a tweet after the Kremlin warned that the expansion of Nato military infrastructure in Ukraine crossed a red line for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Putin’s ‘red lines’ are limited to Russia’s borders,” Kuleba said. “On our side of the Ukrainian-Russian border we can figure out ourselves what to do in the interests of the Ukrainian people, as well as Ukraine’s and Europe’s security.” — Reuters