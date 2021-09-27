Ukraine pushes back against Kremlin warning on ‘red lines’ over Nato

Ukraine Russian tensions have been high since the latter's annexation of Crimea— Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KYIV, Sept 27 — Ukraine today hit back after a Kremlin warning that Nato’s expansion into Ukraine crossed a red line for Russia, saying it was master of its own decisions on security matters.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the remarks in a tweet after the Kremlin warned that the expansion of Nato military infrastructure in Ukraine crossed a red line for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin’s ‘red lines’ are limited to Russia’s borders,” Kuleba said. “On our side of the Ukrainian-Russian border we can figure out ourselves what to do in the interests of the Ukrainian people, as well as Ukraine’s and Europe’s security.” — Reuters