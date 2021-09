Man arrested on suspicion of murder of British teacher

Police officers search the area prior to a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square, in London, Britain September 24, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 26 — British police said today they had arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of a female teacher found dead in a London park last week.

Sabina Nessa, 28, left her home in south London on the evening of Sept. 17 to make the short walk through a local park to a bar where she was due to meet a friend. She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 03:00hrs on Sunday, 26 September, at an address in East Sussex,” the police said in a statement.

Her killing has highlighted again public anger over violence against women, coming six months after huge public outcry when a woman was abducted, raped and murdered in south London in March by a police officer. — Reuters