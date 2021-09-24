Blinken says rebuilding France ties will take time

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says rebuilding ties with France will take time. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, Sept 24 ― US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged yesterday that repairing ties with Paris will take time after he met with his French counterpart concerning a bitter row over a cancelled mega-contract.

Blinken reiterated a White House statement after President Joe Biden's talks with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Australia's cancellation of a French contract would have “benefited from open consultations among allies.”

Blinken voiced his personal respect for French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who initially gave Blinken the cold shoulder at the UN General Assembly.

“We recognise that this will take time and hard work and will be demonstrated not only in words but in deeds,” Blinken told reporters.

“I'm committed to working closely with Minister Le Drian on this crucial effort.” ― AFP