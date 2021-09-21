RIA: Russia accuses UK of using Skripal poisoning to pressure Moscow

MOSCOW, Sept 21 — Russia’s foreign ministry accused Britain today of using the poisoning case of former double agent Sergei Skripal as a tool to pressure Moscow and stoke anti-Russian sentiment, the RIA news agency reported.
Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the remark after British police said a third Russian had been charged in absentia with the 2018 Novichok murder attempt on Skripal and that the three suspects were military intelligence operatives.
Speaking at a briefing, Zakharova denied any Russian involvement. — Reuters