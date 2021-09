The new data meant deaths in the last seven days were up 3.3 per cent on the week before. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, Sept 19 — Britain recorded 29,612 daily Covid-19 cases today and 56 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The new data meant deaths in the last seven days were up 3.3 per cent on the week before, while cases continued to fall, down 17.7 per cent on the week before. — Reuters