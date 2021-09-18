Huge cocaine seizure in Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Sept 18 — Dutch customs officers have seized over 4,000 kilograms (8,800 pounds) of cocaine in the port of Rotterdam, one of the biggest seizures in the country, the public prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

The smuggled drugs, with an estimated value of €301 million (RM1.47 billion) were discovered overnight Thursday aboard a container bound from Suriname to a company in Poland.

“This isn’t the biggest seizure but it’s one of the biggest,” a government spokesman told AFP.

The 4,0222 kilograms of cocaine were destroyed.

The Netherlands has become a major point of entry for drugs especially cocaine, to Europe. They come in via Rotterdam which is the continent’s biggest port.

Much of the cocaine is produced in Colombia. — AFP