Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

France says to work with India to promote multilateral order

Saturday, 18 Sep 2021 11:59 PM MYT

File photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron in the garden of the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, June 3, 2017. — Reuters pic
File photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron in the garden of the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, June 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, Sept 18 — France’s foreign affairs minister agreed with his Indian counterpart to work on a programme to promote “a truly multilateral international order,” the French foreign ministry said today.

Jean-Yves Le Drian and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also agreed during a call to deepen their strategic partnership, “based on a relationship of political trust between two great sovereign nations of the Indo-Pacific,” the ministry said in a statement.

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Canberra ditched a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of a partnership with Washington and London in the Indo-Pacific region. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Related Articles

In World