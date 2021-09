A customer shops inside a city centre pharmacy advertising Covid-19 vaccine availability in Sydney, Australia September 14, 2021. ― Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Sept 16 ― Australia's New South Wales state, at the heart of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, today reported 12 deaths from Covid-19, the same number as the day before, and 1,351 new locally acquired cases, up from 1,259 yesterday.

A total of 1,231 cases are hospitalised in the state, with 231 in intensive care, 108 of whom require ventilation. ― Reuters