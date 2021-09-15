White House encouraging state, local Covid-19 vaccine mandates

Mobile vaccination teams visit every Los Angeles Unified middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccines in Los Angeles August 30, 2021. ― Reuters file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 ― The Biden administration is advocating for state and local leaders to enact Covid-19 vaccine mandates, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters yesterday.

“We're encouraging everyone ... from the private and public sector to take actions to require vaccination,” she said, when asked if the White House was encouraging states to enact their own vaccine mandates.

President Joe Biden last week introduced a federal vaccine mandate aimed at employees of big companies and all federal workers and contractors. The mandate faces legal, political and enforcement challenges.

Previous vaccine mandates in the United States have mostly been introduced by state and local governments, and related to public spaces and schools.

“Last week, as you know, we took big and strong actions as part of the tools that we have ... to boost vaccinations from the federal government,” Jean-Pierre said.

“We certainly advocate for local leaders to do the same,” she said, calling the push to vaccinate Americans against the spread of the coronavirus “a wartime effort.” ― Reuters