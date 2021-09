Novavax said the vaccine had elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 8 — Novavax Inc has initiated an early-stage study to test its combined flu and Covid-19 vaccine, the vaccine developer said today.

The company had earlier said the vaccine, NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373, had elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in pre-clinical studies. — Reuters