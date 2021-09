Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out his plans to parliament. — Pool via Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 7 — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet of senior ministers today agreed to his proposal to reform how the social care system is funded, Johnson’s spokesman said.

“The cabinet agreed to the proposal set out,” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters following a cabinet meeting. Johnson is due to set out the plans to parliament later today. — Reuters