Qatar's Emir discusses Afghanistan with US secretaries of state and defence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is welcomed upon his arrival by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of Protocol Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhroo, at Old Airport in Doha, Qatar September 6, 2021. ― Olivier Douliery/Pool via Reuters

CAIRO, Sept 7 ― Qatar's ruling emir and the visiting US secretaries of state and defense discussed developments in Afghanistan and efforts to enhance security there, the emir's court said yesterday.

The emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin after their arrival in Doha earlier in the day.

The visit came as Washington sought support for the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans left behind in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover and for building a consensus among allies on how to respond to the new Islamist rulers.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Blinken and Austin thanked al-Thani “for Qatar’s extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of US citizens, our partners, and other Afghans at-risk.”

Price added they discussed other “bilateral issues and initiatives to promote regional security and prosperity.” ― Reuters