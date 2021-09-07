New Zealand reports slight rise in new Covid-19 cases

People queue up for takeaway food as the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown eases in Wellington, New Zealand September 1, 2021. ― Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Sept 7 ― New Zealand reported a slight rise in new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 today ahead of relaxing restrictions in all regions outside Auckland, its largest city.

New Zealand detected 21 new local cases, all in Auckland, up from 20 a day earlier.

Authorities yesterday said schools, offices and businesses can reopen outside Auckland from tomorrow but masks will remain mandatory in most public venues while gathering will be limited to 50 people indoors and 100 in outdoors. ― Reuters