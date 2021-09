There were 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test reported. — Pool pic via Reuters

LONDON, Sept 6 — Britain recorded 41,192 new daily Covid-19 cases today, up from 37,011 yesterday, government statistics showed.

There were 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test reported, down from yesterday's figure of 68. Figures can fluctuate due to hospital reporting patterns over the weekend. — Reuters